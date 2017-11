యువతి స్నానం చేస్తుండగా చిత్రీకరిస్తూ అడ్డంగా దొరికిన యువకుడు

Nri

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A man, accused of filming a woman secretly as she was showering, is on trial. The Court of First Instance heard the 21-year-old Indian man, an office assistant, peeped through a small air hole in the bathroom wall and secretly filmed the woman with his mobile phone at her staff accommodation. He has been charged with breaching a woman's modesty and privacy, which he denied in court. The incident was reported to Al Rafaa police station on October10."At around midnight, I was in the shower in my accommodation when I suddenly spotted the reflection of a man filming me with his mobile phone in the mirror. I turned around and saw him standing at the window of his room, which was adjacent," the 28-year-old Filipina complainant, a receptionist, said.