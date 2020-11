కాపులకు జగన్ దీపావళి కానుక ... జగన్ కు చంద్రబాబుకు తేడా ఇదే : ఏపీ మంత్రి

English summary

It is learned that on the occasion of the completion of three years of Jagan Praja Sankalpa Yatra, CM Jagan has directed to provide daily schemes for 10 days and benefit the new beneficiaries. The AP government has released Rs 142.87 crore for new beneficiaries. State BC Welfare Minister Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna said that the govt provide funds through Kapunestam to everyone who is eligible. Moreover, said that this is a Diwali gift given to kapu community by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy .