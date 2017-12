కర్నూలు ఎమ్మెల్సీ అభ్యర్థి ఎవరో తేలేది నేడే...ఆశావాహుల్లో ఉత్కంఠ

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

amaravathi: Kurnool MLC candidate will decide by Chandrababu on today. Local bodies are voters in this election.In fact, before Chandrababu went to a foreign trip,but not possible. Then He decided to take a decision on this issue after returning from a foreign tour. January 12th Elections will be held in three revenue divisions in the kurnool district. Counting on 16.