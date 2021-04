టిడిపిని గెలిపించాలని కోరేందుకు తాను తిరుపతికి రాలేదన్న చంద్రబాబు , ఎందుకు వచ్చారో తెలుసా !!

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has set fire to the ruling YCP during the Tirupati parliamentary by-election campaign. Jaganmohan Reddy's two-year rule has been sharply criticized by chandrababu. He said the weapon to thwart the anarchic forces in the state was in the hands of the people.He did not come to Tirupati to seek TDP victory. He said the tdp had come for public support to stop the anarchic rule of ycp .