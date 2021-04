పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కు కరోనా పాజిటివ్ .. జనసేన వెల్లడి , వకీల్ సాబ్ ఆరోగ్యంపై అభిమానుల టెన్షన్

English summary

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in Vakeel Saab, has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, he is under home quarantine. Earlier on Sunday, several of his close aides contracted the virus. So, the actor and Janasena chief isolated himself at home. A source close to Pawan Kalyan informed that he complained of chest congestion. When he consulted a private hospital, he was found to be Covid-19 positive. According to the source, he is stable.