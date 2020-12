రజనీ పొలిటికల్ ఎంట్రీపై పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ , చంద్రబాబు స్పందన ఇదే .. వ్యవసాయ చట్టాలపై కూడా పవన్ రెస్పాన్స్

English summary

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan made interesting remarks on the farmers agitation in Delhi, as well as the political entry of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Speaking on the political entry of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan said that Rajinikanth has always wanted to enter politics and indirectly Rajini has always been in politics. Chandrababu said Rajinikanth was a good friend of him and welcomed him into politics.