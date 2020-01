3 రాజధానుల రగడకు చెక్ పెట్టటానికి.... కేంద్రం చేతిలో ఉన్న ఆయుధం ఆర్టికల్ 3 !!

English summary

The Heat of Capitals in the AP is even higher. On the one hand, the YCP in the legislature passed the 3 Capitals Bill. On the other hand, the council is also trying to pass the bill. The protests of the Amaravati is continuing , however, is central government involve in this issue do they stop the move of the capital. It is in this context that the move to the capital is becoming a hot topic in Telugu states.What is the flexibility of the Center to intervene in capital issue? This means that the Center has the right to intervene in terms of Article Three of the Constitution.