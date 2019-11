నీరో చక్రవర్తిలా ఏపీ సీఎం ప్రవర్తిస్తున్నారు.. ఏపీ మంత్రులు రెచ్చిపోకండి : చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has suggested his party activists file private cases against the Police who have been filing false cases against them. TDP President has made these comments while interacting with his party cadre on the second-day tour in Chittoor district. TDP Chief has alleged that CM and his ministers may not complete their political terms. Former CM, without naming, has also hit out at the deputy chief minister representing Chittoor district on the occasion. He has warned the minister alleging that YSRCP has been trying to provoke TDP activists in their villages. He has also faulted the comments of DGP over law and order situation in the state.