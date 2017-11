అది ఓ కన్నీటి సముద్రం... రాహుల్ గాంధీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on the noteban anniversary on Wednesday (8 November) termed demonetisation as a "tragedy" and a "thoughtless act" and alleged that due to it livelihood of millions of honest Indians were destroyed. He said his party stood with all those people who have suffered due to demonetisation, which was announced this day last year by the prime minister. Taking a poetic dig at the government, he tweeted in Hindi that even a single tear spelt danger for the government and one has not seen an ocean coming out of the eyes, tagging a picture of some poor people crying while standing in queues. "Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives and livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act," he said on Twitter.