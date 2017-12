National

Young Indian diplomat Eenam Gambhir, who became a known name following a United Nations address in which she called Pakistan "terroristan", recently fell victim to a pair of mobile phone snatchers in New Delhi. Gambhir, who is the first secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, had her phone snatched by two men on a motorbike who stopped her on the pretext of asking for directions. The incident took place Saturday night when Gambhir, who is in Delhi on vacation, was out on a post-dinner walk with her mother in the capital's Rohini area.