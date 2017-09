బెనారస్ వర్సిటీ గొడవ: 1000 మంది విద్యార్థులపై ఎఫ్ఐఆర్

National

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office in Varanasi today confirmed that FIRs have been filed against 1,000 Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students in Lanka police station here for arson and other charges, according to the news agency ANI. Also, Station House Officer (SHO) of Lanka area, Circle Officer (CO) of Bhelupur and one Additional City Magistrate (ACM) were removed today after being held prima facie responsible for imposing lathicharge at the university. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday lathi-charged the BHU students, who were protesting since three days against alleged molestation of a University girl.