Srinivas G

English summary

Superstar Rajinikanth has claimed that he had worked as a Kannada journalist for some time in Bengaluru. All “Thalaiva” fans know about his bus conductor days in Bengaluru. BTS conductor Rajinikanth is as famous as film hero Rajinikanth. He is a part of Bengaluru’s folklore. But journalist Rajinikanth is a new revelation. Before this he had never claimed that he was a journalist.