రామాయపట్నం పోర్టుపై జగన్ సర్కార్ కు షాక్ .. ఆ పని మా పరిధిలో లేదని తేల్చేసిన కేంద్రం

The central government has given a big shock to the Andhra Pradesh government. It has made a key announcement on the Ramayapatnam port. In a written reply to a question by BJP MP TG Venkatesh in the Rajya Sabha on the construction of the Ramayapatnam port, the Center said it could not provide any assistance for the construction of the port at Ramayapatnam. The Division Act states that only the development of large ports is the responsibility of the Center. The state government has said that Ramayapatnam is not a major port,minister clarified that construction of ramayapatnam port not under their jurisdiction.