English summary

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted further delay in Monsoon and said that it is now likely to hit the southern Indian state of Kerala on June 6. The IMD had on Tuesday said that the monsoon is likely to be delayed by two more days. Director, MeT Department HR Biswas had said, ''The monsoon is likely to reach Kerala during the next 96 hours. After the onset of monsoon in Kerala, in the next 24 hours, there will be thunderstorms at isolated places in the north and south Odisha."