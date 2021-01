ఎన్నికల జిమ్మిక్ : నేతాజీపై ఎప్పుడూ లేని ప్రేమ కొత్తగా ఏంటో: కేంద్రాన్ని కడిగిపారేసిన దీదీ

We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram': Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM, on birth anniversary celebrations of Subhash Chandra Bose https://t.co/rADN6Czgcw

English summary

Mamata Banerjee slammed the Modi Govt for neglecting Netaji Subhash Chandrabose Birth Anniversary. She said that its because the elections are on Modi is showing the false love for Netaji.