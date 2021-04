English summary

As polling is underway in the second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Nandigram are not just participating in polling but paving the way for a 'renaissance' in Bengal. Addressing a public meeting in Uluberia, Modi said, "People of Bengal have decided that Didi must go. The people of Nandigram have fulfilled this dream today. Didi filing nomination from another seat?"