ఏపీ కాంగ్రెస్ కు మరో షాక్ .. రాష్ట్ర అధ్యక్ష పదవికి రఘువీరా గుడ్ బై

English summary

PCC President Raghuveera Reddy has resigned to his Position. Raghuveera has taken this decision following Congress’ severe drubbing in the elections in which the grand-old party did not even open its account. It is said that Raghuveera sent his resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi immediately after the polling on April 11th. That means the result is very much expected. Congress high command is yet to take a decision on it. Congress managed a mere 1.17% Vote Share in the election. The Vote Share of Congress is slightly better than that of BJP’s (0.84%) and way less than what NOTA received (1.28%). Raghuveera Reddy himself lost his deposit from Kalyanadurgam even though he got votes better than any other Congress candidate across the state.