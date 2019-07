టీడీపీకి షాక్ .. వైసీపీలో చేరనున్న కడప జిల్లా కీలక నేత

English summary

Veerasiva Reddy worked very hard to strengthen the Telugu Desam Party in Kadapa district, . The last election was expected to be ticketed. However, he is somewhat disappointed that he was not given a ticket from the TDP in the elections last time, reports say.However, Chandrababu promised to give him an MLC position if TDP comes to power in the elections this time. But when the TDP did not come to power, Veerashivara Reddy, who was focusing on his political future, is now struggling to survive in the TDP and is ready to join the YCP. However, when the YCP came to power from the Kadapa district, the first leader of the TDP, who is joining in the YCP, Veerashivara Reddy