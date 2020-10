తనపై కేసు పెట్టించింది సీఎం కార్యాలయ ఉన్నతాధికారినే .. ఎంపీ రఘురామ షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju who has become a headache for the YCP with his sensational comments. He has criticized the YCP leaders for engaging in degenerate politics as they could not disqualify him as an MP. He alleged that a senior official of the CM's office was behind the case against him. He clarified that he will answer to the CBI that he didn't do any irregularities. .