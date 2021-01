కేసుతో సంబంధం లేకున్నా నోటీసులు .. డీజీపీ గౌతమ్ సవాంగ్ పై అచ్చెన్నాయుడు తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

AP TDP state president Atchannaidu made harsh remarks on AP DGP Gautam Sawang. Atchannaidu who claimed that the police had issued him 41 notices in the Paleswara Swamy Nandi idol case, clarified that he had replied as he had respect for law and justice. Atchannaidu was incensed that the state police system was being ridiculed. Atchannaidu said that he was ashamed to look at the police system as a citizen the DGP going to court every time.