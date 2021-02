ప్రజలు ఛీత్కరించినా.. ఎవరిని మభ్యపెడతావ్ చంద్రబాబు, హుందాగా ఓటమి ఒప్పుకో : సజ్జల సలహా

English summary

YSRCP state general secretary government and adviser Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy said YSRCP supporters who won in th elections had put the details on the website. Chandrababu questioned why TDP supporters were not giving details of those who won. The tormented list was questioned to prove wrong if there was courage. Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy advised that it would be better to accept Chandrababu's defeat soberly.